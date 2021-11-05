GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.89

GLI Finance Limited (LON:GLIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.89 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04). GLI Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.62 ($0.03), with a volume of 895,465 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.90, a current ratio of 22.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57.

GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides alternative finance services. The company operates in two segments, Sancus BMS and FinTech Ventures. It offers property backed and small and medium sized enterprise loans. The company also invests in a portfolio of SME focused lending platforms. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, the United States, France, Spain, and Cameroon.

