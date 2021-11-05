Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

GPN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,902. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $128.61 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

