Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.92 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 535,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 569,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.