Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) is Annandale Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 4.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Global X MLP ETF worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 270,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337,393 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.41. 1,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,194. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

