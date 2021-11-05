GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $877,698.04 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $877,698.04 and $2,115.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,132.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.88 or 0.07342900 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.00326329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.29 or 0.00977048 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00087080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00420588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00280910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00242392 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

