GNY (GNY) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $72.58 million and $200,417.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

