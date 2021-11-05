Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

