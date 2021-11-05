Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 80,752 Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Holly Energy Partners worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 126,609 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $17.27 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

