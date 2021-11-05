Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 89,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $27,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

APAM stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

