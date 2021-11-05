Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.54 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,051 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,268 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of 3D Systems worth $27,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,846 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $31.81 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.42.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

