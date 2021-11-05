Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.61 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $14.23 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.