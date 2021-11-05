Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,044 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Digital Turbine worth $27,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPS. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after buying an additional 106,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

