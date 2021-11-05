Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of The J. M. Smucker worth $27,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $128.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

