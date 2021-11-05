Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of AGCO worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 572.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

AGCO stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.