Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,178,297 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,178,297 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of Allegheny Technologies worth $28,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $139,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $16.59 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

