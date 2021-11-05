Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 191,283 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,283 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Donaldson worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter worth $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI opened at $60.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

