Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 79,546 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,546 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Starwood Property Trust worth $27,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,613,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

