Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 12,318 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.