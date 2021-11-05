Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.55

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.55 and traded as high as $4.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 12,318 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.20.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 14.34%.
About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
