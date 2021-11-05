Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $426,543.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. 207,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.80, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
