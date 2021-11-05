Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $426,543.60 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. 207,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.80, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

