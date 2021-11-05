Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Goosehead Insurance worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after buying an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after buying an additional 137,516 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSHD traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $140.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 363.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $2,549,591.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,786,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,880 shares of company stock worth $28,733,844 over the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

