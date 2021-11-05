GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.93. GoPro shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 34,783 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $43,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,525. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

