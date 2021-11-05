Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 750,358 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,358 shares during the period. Patria Investments comprises about 2.2% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 5.04% of Patria Investments worth $45,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth $286,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PAX remained flat at $$18.40 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $952.20 million and a P/E ratio of 35.38. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

