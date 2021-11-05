Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 23,234 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,130. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.56. 27,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,526. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

