Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,291,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,176 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XM. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE XM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

