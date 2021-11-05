Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KNSL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.18. 147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,527. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

