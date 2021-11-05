Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after buying an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

CSII stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,806. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

