Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.06. 876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $204.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.14. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.23.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

