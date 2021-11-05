Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Baozun makes up approximately 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Baozun worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Baozun by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

