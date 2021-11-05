Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Heska accounts for approximately 1.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of Heska worth $35,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $183.93. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,612. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

