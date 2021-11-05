Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 19,500 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXAS traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.59. 19,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.82 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

