Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 27,530 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,901. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,981.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

