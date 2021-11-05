Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 38,632 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Poshmark worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,616,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POSH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Shares of POSH stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

