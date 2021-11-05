Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 41,625 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $41,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.