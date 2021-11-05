Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 7,294 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes comprises 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of LGI Homes worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in LGI Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGIH stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.46. 466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,386. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

