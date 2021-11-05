Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 81,104 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,104 shares during the quarter. Genpact makes up 4.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Genpact worth $100,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.59. 504,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

