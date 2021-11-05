Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 898 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.78. 30,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $145.82.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.53%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

