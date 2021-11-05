Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys 9,275 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 327.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 305,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 234,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 19.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,502,000 after acquiring an additional 455,604 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.