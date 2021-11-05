Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 619,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of The Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest during the second quarter worth $36,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Honest stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.14. 8,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,426. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

