Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $37,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,053 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total value of $942,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,145,759. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $539.20. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,834. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.21 and a fifty-two week high of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

