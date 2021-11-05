Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99,762 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises about 9.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of EPAM Systems worth $207,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $718.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $718.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.50.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

