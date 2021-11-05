Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,305 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of The Joint worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Joint by 472.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Joint by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares during the period. Finally, General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

JYNT stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,334. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

