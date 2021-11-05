Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.09.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $12.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.50. 12,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.44. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.01 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

