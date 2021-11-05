Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.85.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $10.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $761.51. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $650.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.92. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $298.96 and a one year high of $761.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

