Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Qualys makes up about 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Qualys worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 263.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Qualys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.03. 2,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.