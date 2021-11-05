Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of YETI worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YETI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in YETI by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. 1,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,426 shares of company stock worth $5,804,226 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

