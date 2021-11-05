Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,838 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of First Hawaiian worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,822,000 after acquiring an additional 113,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after acquiring an additional 305,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,655 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

