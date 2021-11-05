Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,191. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $4,836,967. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

