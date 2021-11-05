Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $82.47 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 134,784 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises 3.9% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 4.32% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $82,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. 706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

