Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $9.73 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,887 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of TriMas worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 354,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 109,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,770. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. TriMas’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

