Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares during the period. QIAGEN makes up 2.7% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of QIAGEN worth $57,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,281. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

